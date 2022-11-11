MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks rally on corporate earnings, oil gains

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, lifted by corporate earnings, while oil prices advanced more than 2% after top crude importer China eased some of the country's heavy COVID curbs.

Oil, which fuels the region's growth, rose $2.39, or 2.6%, to $96.06 a barrel by 0745 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session O/R

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 5% boost in Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

The investment firm Eshraq Investments ESHRAQ.AD surged as much as 11.4% in day trade after posting highest ever quarterly profit of 474.2 million dirhams ($129.13 million) compared with a profit of 17.2 million dirhams ($4.68 million)a year earlier

Among other stocks, Hily Holding FOODCO.AD, formerly known as FOODCO Holding, jumped 4.5% after it swung to third-qaurter profit.

The Abu Dhabi index was up 1.4% on weekly basis as it extended the gains to fourth consecutive week, according to Refinitiv data.

Dubai benchamrk index .DFMGI added 0.7% on Friday, paring losses in previous session on Thursday.

Heavyweights Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advanced 1.6% and lender Dubai Islamic Bank hiked 1.7%.

Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU surged 8% as Company posted a third-quarter profit of 19.9 million dirhams ($5.42 million), underpinned by strong revenues driven by lower costs and cost optimization initiatives.

The index notched up a 1.7 % weekly gain, according to Refinitiv data.

Major stock markets elsewhere in the Gulf region were closed.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 10,630 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.7% to 3,407 points

($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Shamsuddin in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

