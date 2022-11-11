World Markets
SHUA

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks rally on corporate earnings, oil gains

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

November 11, 2022 — 07:19 am EST

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, lifted by corporate earnings, while oil prices advanced more than 2% after top crude importer China eased some of the country's heavy COVID curbs.

Oil, which fuels the region's growth, rose $2.39, or 2.6%, to $96.06 a barrel by 0745 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session O/R

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 5% boost in Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

The investment firm Eshraq Investments ESHRAQ.AD surged as much as 11.4% in day trade after posting highest ever quarterly profit of 474.2 million dirhams ($129.13 million) compared with a profit of 17.2 million dirhams ($4.68 million)a year earlier

Among other stocks, Hily Holding FOODCO.AD, formerly known as FOODCO Holding, jumped 4.5% after it swung to third-qaurter profit.

The Abu Dhabi index was up 1.4% on weekly basis as it extended the gains to fourth consecutive week, according to Refinitiv data.

Dubai benchamrk index .DFMGI added 0.7% on Friday, paring losses in previous session on Thursday.

Heavyweights Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advanced 1.6% and lender Dubai Islamic Bank hiked 1.7%.

Shuaa Capital SHUA.DU surged 8% as Company posted a third-quarter profit of 19.9 million dirhams ($5.42 million), underpinned by strong revenues driven by lower costs and cost optimization initiatives.

The index notched up a 1.7 % weekly gain, according to Refinitiv data.

Major stock markets elsewhere in the Gulf region were closed.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.1% to 10,630 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.7% to 3,407 points

($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Shamsuddin in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHUA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.