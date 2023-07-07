News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks muted ahead of key US employment data

July 07, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

By Shamsuddin Mohd

July 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed flat on Friday ahead of crucial U.S. employment data that could influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate hikes.

The employment data is due at 1230 GMT.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI closed flat, after initially trading up. Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU dropped more than 1%, while blue-chip real estate developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 1.3%.

The benchmark index posted a 4.5% weekly gain.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI also traded flat, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, easing 0.3%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD was down 0.5%.

The index was up 0.6% on a weekly basis.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI traded flat at 9,604 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 3,962 points

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

