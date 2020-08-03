MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks gain in first trading after holidays, other markets closed

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Monday as trading resumed in the country after Eid holidays, while other Middle East markets, including Saudi Arabia, remained closed.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.5% and the Dubai index .DFMGI ended 0.7% higher.

ABU DHABI .ADI was up 0.5% to 4,324 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,065 points SAUDI ARABIA .TASI Closed QATAR .QSI Closed EGYPT .EGX30 Closed BAHRAIN .BAX Closed OMAN .MSI Closed KUWAIT .BKP Closed (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.