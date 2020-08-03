World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stocks gain in first trading after holidays, other markets closed

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Monday as trading resumed in the country after Eid holidays, while other Middle East markets, including Saudi Arabia, remained closed.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Monday as trading resumed in the country after Eid holidays, while other Middle East markets, including Saudi Arabia, remained closed.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was up 0.5% and the Dubai index .DFMGI ended 0.7% higher.

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.5% to 4,324 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.7% to 2,065 points

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI Closed

QATAR

.QSI Closed

EGYPT

.EGX30 Closed

BAHRAIN

.BAX Closed

OMAN

.MSI Closed

KUWAIT

.BKP Closed

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular