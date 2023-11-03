MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares rise as Fed pause improves sentiment

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stock market in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, in line with global equity markets, as investors cheered a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes, improving sentiment across most asset classes.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, extending winning streak to fifth consecutive sessions, with financial stocks leading a broader rise across most sectors.

Both Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, and Mashreqbank MASB.DU climbed 2.6%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was up 0.9%.

The index logged its second consecutive weekly gain to 3.8%.

Dubai stock market could be exposed to some selling pressures after this week’s rebound. While geopolitical concerns could continue to weigh on the market, said Khaldoun Hilal - CEO, KAMA Capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.3%, led by a 0.6% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The index registered nearly 3% rise on weekly basis.

Abu Dhabi stock market stabilised to a certain extent in this week after hitting a new low this year and exposing it to new price corrections, added Khaldoun Hilal.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.3% to 9,510 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% to 3,930 points

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd

