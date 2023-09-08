MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares jump on possible rail, port deal

By Mohd Edrees

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates rose on Friday, after Reuters reported that the United States, Saudi Arabia, India and other nations are discussing a possible rail and port deal.

The infrastructure deal talks, which have also included the United Arab Emirates (UAE), could reconfigure trade between the Gulf and South Asia, linking Middle Eastern countries by railways and connecting to India by port, according to U.S. officials aware of the conversations.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI settled 0.3% higher, bolstered by gains in real estate and banking stocks, including National Marine Dredging Company NMDC.AD, which added 3.9%, while real estate giant Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD increased 0.6%.

UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, gained 1.1%.

After a month of price corrections, the Abu Dhabi market could rebound if traders continue to buy the dips and a rebound in oil prices could provide a boost to investor sentiment, said Hani Abuagla, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market, rebounded from the previous session's fall, as investors weighed fears about the health of China's economy against supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.71% or 64 cents to $90.56 a barrel by 1136 GMT. O/R

Dubai's main index .DFMGI closed 0.2 higher, elevated by a 0.9% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.2% jump in state-run Dubai Electricity And Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

Among the stocks, Islamic lender Mashreqbank MASB.DU advanced 3%.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted weekly losses of 1% and 0.55% respectively, according to LSEG data.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.3% to 9,691

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.2% to 4,067

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru, Editing by Ros Russell)

