MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares buoyed by Fed pause bets, oil boost

By Shamsuddin Mohd

July 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose on Friday, as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, while oil climbed above $81 following supply disruptions in Libya and Nigeria.

On Thursday some oilfields in Libya were shut down because of a local tribe's protest against the kidnapping of a former minister, while Shell suspended loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil owing to a potential leak at a terminal.

Brent Crude LCOc1 was up $81.40 a barrel at 1148 GMT.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any monetary policy move there.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.5%, extending gains to a third consecutive session, bolstered by a 0.9% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1.8% hike in Emirates Telecommunications Group EAND.AD.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI also edged up 0.1%, supported mostly by its financial and industrial stocks, with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest lender, gaining 0.6% and business park operator TECOM Group TECOM.DU climbing more than 1%.

Both the benchmarks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were up 0.7% and 1.2% respectively on weekly basis.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.5% to 9,672 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.1% to 4,010 points

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.