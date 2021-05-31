MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Saudi indexes log monthly gain as Middle East markets end mixed

By Maqsood Alam

May 31 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets closed mixed on Monday, with indexes in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia logging monthly gains amid rising oil prices and improving business activity in their non-oil sectors.

Brent crude futures .LCOc1 have gained more than 3% this month and are up more than 34% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil sector expanded in April as the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 52.7, its highest level since July 2019 and the fifth consecutive month it has held above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

Saudi Arabia's PMI rose 55.2 in April, remaining above the 50 mark for the eighth straight month.

The index in Abu Dhabi .ADI closed 0.7% higher, ending the month with a 8.5% rise, its eighth consecutive monthly gain.

Market heavyweights First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD climbed 3.2%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD fell 0.6%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, hit by property shares as the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU declined 1.7% and Damac Properties DAMAC.DU decreased 3.6%.

Losses were partially offset by Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, which advanced 1.9%.

Dubai's index logged its third monthly gain this year, rising 7.4% for the month.

Saudi Arabia's all shares index .TASI closed flat, registering a fifth consecutive monthly gain, adding 1.3% for the month.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE were down 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, while Riyad Bank 1010.SE increased 1.2% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE was up 0.5%.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.2% higher with the financial shares eclipsing the losses in energy sector. Commercial Bank COMB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA increased 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively, while Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA shed 3.5%.

Qatar's index lost 1.5% in May, logging its second monthly fall this year.

Outside the Gulf, Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.1%, but recorded a fourth consecutive monthly decline this year.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA eased 1.3%, while CI Capital CICH.CA surged 6.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 10,551

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.7% to 6,559

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.4% to 2,798

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.2% to 10,748

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.1% to 10,309

BAHRAIN

.BAX shed 0.7% to 1,528

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.4% to 3,853

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,740

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.