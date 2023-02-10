MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise on oil price rebound

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, tracking a sharp rebound in oil prices after Russia announced plans to reduce its oil production next month.

Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5% of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf financial markets - jumped more than 2%, recovering from the previous session's loss.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose $1.80, or 2.13%, to $86.30 a barrel by 1120 GMT.

Dubai's main index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, supported by a strong performance in utilities and banking stocks, with Emirates Central Cooling System Corp EMPOWER.DU rising 1.3%, while sharia lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU edged up 0.5%.

However, business park operator Tecom Group TECOM.DU declined 3.4% after the firm posted a 28% increase in full year net profit to 725.6 million dirhams ($197.56 million), missing analysts' estimate of 839.5 million dirhams.

Dubai's main index gained this week thanks to improving overall conditions but could see some price corrections if investors move to secure profits, Said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA said.

The index posted a 2.1% weekly gain, according to Refinitiv data.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI settled 0.2% higher, rebounding from early losses to extend gains to straight 10th session.

The banking sector led the gains with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD rising 2.2%, while UAE's third-largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD advanced 0.3%.

However, UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dipped 0.3% after it said it was not currently evaluating an offer for Britain's Standard Chartered STAN.L, the second time it has quashed reports of an imminent bid.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.2% to 9,951

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.2% to 3,454

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

