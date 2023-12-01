News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets fall on weak oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

December 01, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohd Edrees

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday on volatile oil prices after OPEC+ producers agreed to voluntary oil output cuts for early next year that fell short of market expectations.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+, who pump more than 40% of the world's oil, agreed to voluntary output cuts of about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

Brent crude, a key catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf, was trading 0.2% lower at $80.84 a barrel by 1141 GMT. O/R

Abu Dhabi's main index .FTFADGI was down 0.2%, snapping a three-session winning streak, with IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD losing 2.5% and investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD falling 3.1%.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi's PureHealth Holding announced plans to raise 3.62 billion dirhams ($985.81 million) from the sale of a 10% stake through a public share sale.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI settled 0.1% lower, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU, while market heavyweights Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU declined 0.5% and 0.6% respectively.

The Dubai stock market remained under some pressure as caution dominated ahead of a talk later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for any clues on the future path of U.S. interest rates, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East.

Other Gulf markets were closed on Friday.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.2% to 9,539 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.1% to 3,988 points

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

