MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets fall as rate cut hopes teeter; Saudi, Egypt gain

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended lower on Monday after a top U.S. central bank policymaker pushed back against expectations of imminent rate cuts, while the Saudi index gained on rising oil prices.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday the central bank remained focused on bringing inflation down to its target of 2% and added it was just "premature" to discuss rate cuts at this point.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.5% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 1.5% decrease in Taaleem Holdings TAALEEM.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi bourse moved to the downside after a series of gains last week. The market could remain exposed to some risks with investors' expectations changing, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"At the same time, the rebound in oil markets could provide some support."

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 0.7%, led by a 0.6% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 3.4% increase in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Oil rose as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruptions, although scepticism around Russia's plan to cut exports in December limited gains.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 2.2%, ahead of presidential election results, as most of its constituents were in positive territory.

The results are due to be announced on Monday, with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expected to secure a third term that would keep him in power till 2030 in a vote in which he faced no serious challengers.

** Markets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar were closed.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.7% to 11,676 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,477 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.3% to 3,991 EGYPT .EGX30 leapt 2.2% to 25,334 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

