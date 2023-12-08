News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets end lower on decline in financial, industrial stocks

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

December 08, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohd Edrees

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed in red on Friday, with industrial and financial stocks taking the biggest hit as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Abu Dhabi's main index .FTFADGI dropped 0.7%, extending losses to the third session, weighed down by a 4.4% fall in conglomerate IHC-controlled investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD, while UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shed 1.2%.

Among the losers, newly listed cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer Phoenix Group PHX.AD plunged 10% in its third session of trade.

Oil prices, a key contributor to the Gulf's economy, recovered slightly after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts, but still set for a 4% fall this week.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 1.7% or $1.29 to $75.34 a barrel by 1123 GMT. O/R

The Abu Dhabi stock market could continue to see downside risks, while oil prices slide, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA at XS.com.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI continued its decline to the straight seventh session with a loss of 0.1%, pressured by a decline in banking and industrial sector stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar properties EMAR.DU and top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU lost 0.9% each.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted a weekly loss of 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively, according to LSEG data.

Other Gulf markets were closed on Friday.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.7% to 9,401 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.1% to 3,952 points

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

