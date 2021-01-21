MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets end lower as COVID-19 cases surge; Saudi muted

Dubai, Abu Dhabi benchmarks log weekly gains

Abu Dhabi falls for first time in five sessions

Saudi Arabian benchmark registers weekly losses

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Major markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in the country dented sentiment, although Dubai and Abu Dhabi shares notched weekly gains.

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.

Daily cases in the UAE hit a record 3,506 on Wednesday, the highest in the Gulf Arab region where daily tallies in each of the other five states have fallen below 500.

Among the Gulf Cooperation Council members, the UAE and Bahrain feature among countries with high vaccination rates globally.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI retreated 2%, its first fall in four sessions.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU was the worst performer on the benchmark, shedding 3.6%, while Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU fell nearly 3%.

The index, however, gained 1.2% for the week.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark .ADI fell 1.1%, snapping a four-day winning streak, with telecoms major Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD losing 3.2%.

UAE's largest lender and index heavyweight, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, lost 0.8%, while real estate firm Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slipped 2.8%.

The index's losses, however, were capped by gains at aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD, which jumped about 6%, after it reported a sharp rise in 2020 profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark added 6.5% for the week, its best weekly performance since April last year.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia finished little changed on the day, en route to a 0.3% weekly loss.

Saudi British Bank 1060.SE was the best index performer during the session, gaining 1.5%, while healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co 4013.SE featured among top losers, shedding 1.2%

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.6%, pulled down primarily by financial stocks, and posted a weekly loss of 1.6%.

The Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA fell about 1% each.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.5%, helped by a nearly 1% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA (CIB), the country's largest private bank.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 8,876

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 1.1% to 5,611

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 2% to 2,736

QATAR

.QSI shed 0.6% to 10,736

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.5% to 11,655

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.4% to 1,453

OMAN

.MSI firmed 0.8% to 3,748

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.02% to 6,201

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

