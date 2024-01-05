MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets close higher on steady oil prices

By Mohd Edrees

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to try and prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from widening.

Oil prices, a key factor for the Gulf's economy, rebounded on Friday with Brent crude LCOC1 gaining 0.46% to $77.95 a barrel by 1124 GMT. O/R

Gains in ADNOC-owned companies helped Abu Dhabi's main index .FTFADGI stay in the green as Adnoc Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD and Adnoc Logistics & Services ADNOCLS.AD both rose 2.7%.

Among the gainers, Conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD inched up 0.2%, while the UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 0.3%.

Abu Dhabi market saw significant volatility this week and could remain exposed to impact of geopolitical tensions in the region, George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI, said.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI closed slightly higher, up 0.02%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU and a 0.4% increase in lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes rose 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively, in the first week of the year, according to LSEG data.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.1% at 9,661

DUBAI

.DFMGI up 0.02% at 4,088

