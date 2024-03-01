News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets advance as oil prices gain

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

March 01, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohd Edrees

March 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates advanced on Friday, tracking rising crude prices, as investors awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter.

Increasing possibilities of the Saudi-led OPEC+ extending its supply cuts beyond the first quarter, possibly until the end of 2024, is expected to maintain oil prices at or above $80 per barrel.

Oil price - a key contributor to the Gulf's economies - surged 1.18% to $82.88 a barrel by 1052 GMT. O/R

Dubai's main index .DFMGI advanced 1.1%, reaching a more than 9-year high, buoyed by a 2.1% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 4.6% surge in business park operator Tecom Group TECOM.DU.

On Thursday, Dubai developer Emaar Properties launched two new projects, The Heights Country Club in Dubai and Grand Club Resort, with a development value of 96 billion dirhams ($26.14 billion).

However, Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU slipped 5.7%, which capped the gains in the index.

Dubai index notched up 3.1% on a weekly basis, its highest weekly gain since last November, according to LSEG data.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 2.6% rise in IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD and a 2.9% increase in Adnoc Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

Among the gainers, Petrochemical maker Borouge BOROUGE.AD jumped 2.9% after UAE's ADNOC closed the acquisition of a 24.9% stake in Austria's OMV OMVV.VI.

Last July, ADNOC entered into talks to merge petrochemicals group Borealis - owned by OMV and ADNOC - and Abu Dhabi-listed Borouge BOROUGE.AD, owned by ADNOC and Borealis.

"Abu Dhabi market could rebound if geopolitical conditions improve and oil prices climb above their January peak," said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 0.3% to 9,279

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 1.1% to 4,357

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

