MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE leads Gulf stock falls on coronavirus, U.S. travel ban

By Maqsood Alam

March 12 (Reuters) - Equity indexes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hit record lows as Gulf stocks tracked a sell-off in global shares on Thursday after the United States restricted travel and the World Health Organization (WHO) called coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe, except from Britain, to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday, after the WHO described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time.

"All markets in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) are at risk after the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic, which triggered a sell-off across the board in the U.S. market," said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities.

"More losses are expected following President Trump's announcement to suspend travel from Europe for 30 days."

Dubai's index .DFMGI fell 8% to its lowest since April 2013 with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU dropping 10%.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU sank 9.8% to its lowest in about seven and half years. The Burj Khalifa developer, which will stop taking bookings at three hotels for more than five months from March 15 amid coronavirus fears, has lost nearly 36% this year.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU closed down 8.9% after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait tightened travel restrictions.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI closed down 7.4% at its lowest in more than four years. Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi FAB.AD dropped 8.1%.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI slipped 3%. Saudi Aramco 222.SE fell 2.4% as oil prices slumped, also hurt by the threat of a flood of cheap supply as Saudi Arabia promised to raise output.

Brent crude .LCOc1 was down 5.5% at $33.81 by around 1215 GMT.

Aramco's shares closed at 29 riyals ($7.73), 10.3% below their initial public offering (IPO) price of 32 riyals and have lost 17.3% so far this year.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shed 1.5% and Makkah Construction 4100.SE declined 4.2% after reporting lower annual profit.

The Qatari index .QSI ended 4.5% lower, after two straight sessions of gains. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA lost 5.5%.

Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA slipped 2.9% after reporting nearly 22% fall full year profit.

Trading in Kuwait and Egypt was suspended on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 3% to 6,357 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI plunged 7.4% to 3,922 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI declined 8% to 2,032 points

QATAR

.QSI shed 4.5% to 8,230 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 3.6% to 1,436 points

OMAN

.MSI was down 2.6% to 3,734 points

($1 = 3.7533 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.