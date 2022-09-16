MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE indexes extend rally as oil rebounds on growth outlook

By Mohammad Edrees

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded on expectations of better demand in the long run, offsetting fears that more interest rate hikes could curb global economic growth.

Two of the most closely followed predictors of global oil demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) - see it growing by between 2% and 3% this year and next.

Abu Dhabi equities .FTFADGI advanced 1.9% to mark their best day since early March. The country's largest lender Abu Dhabi First Bank FAB.AD jumped 3.1% and telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, gained 3.8%.

Among other stocks, investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD surged 6.9%, rallying for a ninth straight day. The company on Tuesday acquired a 7.3% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD in a deal valued at AED 10 billion ($2.72 billion).

Shares of Dhabi National Energy Company were up 4.4%.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI rose 0.8%, with state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU adding 1.6% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU increasing 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted weekly gains of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI up 1.9% to 10,205 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.8% to 3,489 points

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

