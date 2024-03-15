News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses track global equities lower

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

March 15, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohd Edrees

March 15 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates declined on Friday, in line with global equities after a bigger-than-expected hike in U.S. inflation dashed hopes of early rate cut.

MSCI'S global equity index .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI slid 1.4%. MKTS/GLOB

The mood turned cautious after a bigger-than-expected rise in producer prices in U.S. data on Thursday added to a hot consumer inflation reading earlier in the week.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by Fed policy since most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%, breaking two sessions' gains, weighed down a 6.5% decline in UAE's third largest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, while IHC-owned investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD lost 2.2%.

However, National Corp For Tourism And Hotels NCTH.AD jumped 2.8% after the firm offered to acquire entire stake held by Alpha Dhabi Holding's subsidiaries in ADH Hospitality, Murban (BVI) Holding And Hill View Resorts (Seychelles).

Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD shares closed 0.4% up.

Oil price - a key catalyst for Gulf's financial markets - was 0.4% down to $85.06 a barrel by 1116 GMT O/R

Dubai's main index .DFMGI settled 0.7% lower, snapping three sessions of a rally, dragged down by a 1.9% decrease in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 5.6% drop in Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU.

However, Union Properties UPRO.DU surged 10.3%, hitting over 5-months high after Dubai Financial Market transferred company's listing to first category from second category.

Separately, Dubai's Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, has raised 1.57 billion dirhams ($427.5 million) after pricing its IPO at the top of its range at 2.1 dirhams per share on Thursday. Parkin is expected to start trading on March 21.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.4% to 9,221

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.7% to 4,262

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

