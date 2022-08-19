World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses in red on weak oil, growth worries

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Dubai's main share index led stock markets in the United Arab Emirates lower on Friday, as oil prices fell on concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Crude prices, a key driver of the Gulf's financial markets, slipped after two days of gains and were heading for weekly losses, also under pressure from a strong dollar. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU down 1.4% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU down 0.7%.

The index still managed to eke out a weekly gain of 0.7%, however.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI ended five weeks of gains with a weekly drop of 1.6%, although it only inched 0.1% lower on Friday.

Telecoms firm e& ETISALAT.AD, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, retreated 1.1%, while a 0.3% rise in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.AD helped support the broader index.

Shares of IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalisation of around $167 billion, have risen by more than 120% so far this year.

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare and real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions worth 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 10,083

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,420

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

