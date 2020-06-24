MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses gain in early trade while Saudi, Qatar dip

June 24 (Reuters) - The Dubai stock market rose early on Wednesday, holding on track for a third straight session of gains, while other major Gulf markets moved sideways.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.6%, with its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gaining 1.4% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 0.7%.

Emirates NBD began cutting hundreds of jobs this week after the impact of the coronavirus crisis accelerated planned lay-offs, Reuters reported, citing three sources.

Although the full scale of the redundancies was not immediately clear, one source estimated that the lender is cutting some 10% of its staff, equivalent to around 800 people.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.5%, helped by a 4.5% jump in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

China National Biotec Group CHNAPF.UL has won approval to run a large-scale "Phase 3" clinical trial of its novel coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Tuesday.

China is seeking to trial potential vaccines overseas because of a lack of new patients at home.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia, which has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, edged down 0.2%.

Petrochemcial firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE lost 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was down 0.3%.

The kingdom is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from attending the annual haj pilgrimage due to the coronavirus.

Some 2.5 million pilgrims typically visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim.

Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.4%, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA losing 1.1% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA easing 0.9%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.