MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses end higher; other major markets closed for holiday

May 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Wednesday, with Dubai leading the gains.

On Monday, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai will begin allowing free movement and business activity to restart from Wednesday.

However, other major Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, remained closed for the Eid ul-Fitr holiday.

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.5% to 4,134 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 2.4% to 1,984 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,270 points

OMAN

.MSI rose 1.1% to 3,446 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 3% at 5,453 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

