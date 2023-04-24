MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE bourses end higher on hope of Fed rate hike pause

By Md Manzer Hussain

April 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended higher on Monday on the expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Investors were betting that the Fed would only raise rates one more time in its rate-hiking campaign.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, exposing the region to the direct impact of monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI ended its two sessions' losses, trading 0.8% higher helped by gains in all sectors. Cooling services provider Emirates Central Cooling EMPOWER.DU surged 3% and tolls operator SalikSALIK.DU gained 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI inched up 0.2%, snapping two sessions of losses, lifted by a 2.9% climb in Adnoc Gas ADNOCGAS.AD and a gain of 2.2% in Abu Dhabi Islamic BankADIB.AD.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, added 0.5%.

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.2% to 9,654

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.8% at 3,498

QATAR

.QSI closed

EGYPT

.EGX30 closed

BAHRAIN

.BAX closed

OMAN

.MSX30 closed

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI closed

KUWAIT

.BKP closed

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.