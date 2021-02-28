MIDEAST STOCKS-U.S. report on Khashoggi weighs on Saudi shares

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets reversed earlier losses to close higher on Sunday, while Saudi shares retreated after U.S. intelligence released on Friday said Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies.

U.S. officials said they were considering cancelling arms sales to the kingdom that pose human rights concerns and limiting future sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses its relationship with Saudi Arabia and its role in the Yemen war.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.5%, its biggest intraday fall since Feb. 18, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 1.8%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE slid 3%.

"I don't think investors considered it a big risk that the U.S. would torpedo U.S. Saudi relations by targeting Mohammed Bin Salman," said Khaled Abdel Majeed at London-based investment advisory firm SAM Capital Partners. "Political risk is high in Saudi Arabia and so are valuations," he said.

In Dubai, the main share index .TASI ended 1% higher, buoyed by a 2.6% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.8% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

Elsewhere, Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU jumped 6%, to become the top gainer on the index.

Last week, the DFM said it would reinstate a 10% limit down cap on daily movements in listed securities as of the February 28 trading session.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.6%, with telecoms company Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD advancing 2.2%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.3%, with lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA rising 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.8%, pressured by banks. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA lost 1.7% and investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA down 1.9%.

** Kuwait was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI down 0.5% to 9,145 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.6% to 5,664 DUBAI .DFMGI rose 1% to 2,552 QATAR .QSI gained 0.3% to 10,146 EGYPT .EGX30 fell 0.8% to 11,525 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.1% to 1,466 OMAN .MSI rose 0.3% to 3,612 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

