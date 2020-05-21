MIDEAST STOCKS-Slow growth, poor earnings push Egypt lower, Major Gulf stocks mixed

By Maqsood Alam

May 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market fell on Thursday in response to the country's slower growth rate and poor quarterly profit reported by investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA

Major Gulf markets were little changed ahead of Eid holidays that start on Sunday.

Egypt posted GDP growth of 5% in the three months to March, undershooting a forecast of 5.9% because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country, which is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for financial support, will deduct 1% from people's salaries for 12 months to offset economic impact from the coronavirus.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.9% to 10,110 points. Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA weighed on the index most, falling 2.7%.

EFG Hermes HRHO.CA plunged 4.6% to be the second biggest drag on the index. The Egypt-based investment bank reported nearly a 76% decline in first quarter profit to 90 million Egyptian pounds ($5.69 million).

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was flat at 7,051 points. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shed 1.2% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE rose 2.6%.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE rose 0.8% for its seventh straight day. The lender on Sunday reported a 2.1% rise in quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged down 0.4% to 4,113 points, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.9%.

Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD fell 0.4% for the second day after saying its chief executive had resigned.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was up 0.3% at 1,939 points. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU gained 0.6%, while Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU rose 2.7% after its quarterly profit jumped 23.5% to 34.7 million dirhams ($9.45 million).

The Qatari index .QSI ended up 0.2% to 8,873 points, supported by a 2.8% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Kuwait's .BKP was up 0.4 % at 5,296 points, Bahrain's .BAX gained 0.7% to 1,270 points and Omani index .MSI closed up 0.6% at 3,408 points. ($1 = 15.8100 Egyptian pounds) ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.