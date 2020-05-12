MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi up on oil output cuts; Aramco's Q1 profit declines

By Ateeq Shariff

May 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Tuesday, as investors welcomed Riyadh's commitment to deepen oil output cuts, while Egypt outperformed the region after the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approved emergency aid to the country.

On Monday, the kingdom said it would deepen output cuts in June beyond its quota under the latest OPEC+ deal to help drain a supply glut, prompting a rise in crude prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 advanced 90 cents, or 3.04%, to $30.53 at 1150 GMT. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ended 1.2% up, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE climbing 4.1%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said on Tuesday that its planned acquisition of a majority stake in SABIC was on track to close in the second quarter.

Shares of Aramco were up 1.3% at 31.30 riyals, despite reporting a 25% fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates. However, Aramco's quarterly dividend was in line with a plan for a $75 billion payout for the year.

Net profit fell to 62.48 billion riyals ($16.63 billion) after zakat and tax in the first three months of 2020, from 83.29 billion a year earlier.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 2.8%, with 28 of 30 stocks on the index rising including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was up 3.2%.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said its executive board approved $2.77 billion in emergency financing to help Egypt grapple with the new coronavirus pandemic that has brought tourism to a standstill and triggered capital flight.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.5%, helped by a 4.5% leap in Mashreqbank MASB.DU

Qatar's index .QSI closed up 0.3%. Petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA increased 3.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.2% to 6,684 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.3% to 4,134 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.5% to 1,892 points

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.3% to 8,892 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 2.8% to 10,588 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 1.1% to 1,239 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.4% to 3,451 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.1% at 5,117 points

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

