MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi underperforms Gulf markets on weak earnings

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Tuesday underperforming Gulf peers following a slew of disappointing corporate earnings, while the Dubai index extended losses for a second session.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia dropped 1.2%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 9.9% plunge in Saudi Arabia Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE.

Ma'aden - which saw its biggest intraday fall since December 2014 - reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.10 billion riyals ($559 million), marking a drop of about 48% from the previous quarter. However, profit was up 65.3% year-on-year.

Elsewhere, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical 2380.SE tumbled 9.8%, hitting a 18-month low, as it swung to a quarterly loss.

Shares of Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.1%, even as the oil behemoth posted a 39% jump in its third-quarter net income that beat analysts' forecasts, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold. The profit was slightly lower in comparison to its record second quarter.

Among other losers, Middle East Co For Manufacturing And Producing Paper 1202.SE finished 7.9% lower, after reporting weak third-quarter results.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 1.5% and a 3.1% decline in Union Properties UPRO.DU on posting losses for the first nine-month period.

The Dubai market recorded some volatility as traders await the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

"At the same time, the market found support thanks to the attractiveness of the current initial public offerings (IPOs) which drew large amounts of liquidity."

Shareholders in Dubai's Empower have increased the size of the stake being offered in an IPO to 15% from 10%, citing strong demand for the shares.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.2%.

According to Mourad, the Qatari market returned to negative territory as natural gas prices reversed course and remains exposed to uncertainty in natural gas demand, particularly in Europe.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.5%, helped by a 1.9% gain in Abu Qir Fertilizers ABUK.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.2% to 11,530

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 10,416

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.1% to 3,327

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 12,392

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 11,433

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,864

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.6% to 4,391

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.7% to 8,245

($1 = 3.7575 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.