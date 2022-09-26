MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi underperforms Gulf markets on recession worries

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Monday, leading losses in the Gulf region, as aggressive monetary tightening around the world stoked fears of a global recession.

MSCI's world stocks index .MIWD00000PUS shed 2.07% to almost two-year lows. MKMTS/GLOB

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia dropped 2.3%, hitting its lowest since December, dragged down by a 3.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.9% retreat in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Crude prices, a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets, hit nine-month lows on an expected decline in fuel demand as rising interest rates add to the likelihood of global recession, with further price pressure coming from a surging U.S. dollar. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1.8% lower, hit by a 3.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Sentiment among investors remained pessimistic after last week's interest rate hikes fueled concerns about the global economy, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist, at Exness.

"The market could remain under pressure with current conditions."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI tumbled 2.2%, dragged down by a 3.9% slide in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Separately, Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings plans to sell an 11% stake in an initial public offering that will list its shares on the emirate's exchange, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Qatari index .QSI ended the day 1.3% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 retreated 0.6%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing more than 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 2.3% to 10,909

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 2.2% to 9,801

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 1.8% to 3,349

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.3% to 12,288

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.1% to 11,337

BAHRAIN

.BAX down 0.9% to 1,884

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,458

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 1.1% to 8,033

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

