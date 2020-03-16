MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE stocks extend losses, Qatar gains on stimulus package

March 16 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates fell in early trade, taking their cue from a sell-off in global stocks, as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to improve global worries about the impact of the coronavirus.

Qatar bucked the trend after the government offered $20.5 billion of financial incentives.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday to a target range of 0% to 0.25%. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, whose currencies are pegged to U.S. dollar, announced stimulus packages to support their economies.

Abu Dhabi on Monday offered measures to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its private sector, following a $27 billion central bank stimulus package. Qatar on Sunday said it would provide 75 billion riyals ($20.5 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector. Saudi Arabia earlier announced a $13 billion plan.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have reported 963 cases of virus infections .

Saudi Arabia's index slipped 2.7% and was set for a fourth straight decline.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shed 2.1 and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 2.6% to 27.95 riyals($7.45).

The oil giant on Sunday reported a 21% decline in 2019 profit and said it would cut capital spending in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Abu Dhabi, where trading is halted because of the coronavirus, the index .ADI declined 4.2% to its lowest since September 2013 and was set for a fourth straight fall.

The index was mostly weighed down by banking shares, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 7.8%.

In Duabi, which also closed its trading floor, the index .DFMGI was down 2.4%. Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, fell 4.6%, extending losses to a third straight session and taking its loss in March to 39.4% so far.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, whose shareholders approved increasing foreign ownership in the bank by 40%, dropped 2.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 3.1% with all but one stock gaining. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA surged 7.2% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA rose 4.5%.

The only loser was Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA, which fell 4.4% as it traded ex-dividend.

($1 = 3.7533 riyals)

