MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE rise on banks; Qatar retreats

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday, led by banking shares, though Qatar was marginally lower, weighed down by its financial stocks.

On Sunday, the Gulf saw steep declines, with Kuwait falling the most on its first day of trading after a U.S. attack in Iraq that has ramped up tensions in the region.

Following the attack on Friday, in which Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed, Tehran promised vengeance.

With no immediate retaliation, some of the tensions have simmered down. That helped to push oil and gold prices lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE increasing 0.9% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE up 0.9%.

Elsewhere, Al Kathiri Holding 3008.SE gained 1.2% after it renewed a bank facility agreement with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE. The lender was up 0.6%.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.4% to trade at the lowest since its initial public offering.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1%, led by a 1.6% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.3% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was up 0.7%, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, gaining 0.8% and Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD rising 0.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI bucked the trend to open 0.3% lower as Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA declined 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

