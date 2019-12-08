MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks up strongly as banks move higher after OPEC deal

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Saudi stock market was up sharply on Sunday, led by banking shares, after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend production cuts by 500,000 barrels per day to support oil prices.

Saudi Arabia spearheaded a deal on Friday where the OPEC+ group of oil producers will commit to some of the deepest output cuts in a decade aiming to avert oversupply and bolster prices.

The Saudi exchange .TASI closed 2.4% higher at 8,099 points in heavy volume, banking stocks Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE were up 1.6% and 3.1% respectively.

Arabian Centres 4321.SE added 2.6% after its board approved a 0.90 riyal per share dividend for the first half.

Meanwhile State-owned oil group Saudi Aramco priced its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.53) a share, the top of its indicative range, the company said on Thursday. This will make it the world's biggest IPO which will raise more than Alibaba's BABA.N $25 billion listing in 2014.

Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul on Friday said that trading in Aramco's shares would commence on Dec. 11.

"Aramco will be included in the MSCI, FTSE and S&P emerging market indexes shortly after listing, we expect this to take place on a fast-track basis within 2 weeks and to lead to incremental buying of $3.4 billion," said Dalma Capital's CEO Zachary Cefaratti.

The Qatari index .QSI was up 0.2%. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 1.3%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA was up 1.4% after it said that it expected to issue bonds worth $500 million in the first or second quarter of 2020.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.9% with 24 of its 30 stocks in the red, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA which was down 0.6% and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA which lost 2.3%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.1% driven down by a 0.5% fall in Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI was flat with Emirates NBD ENBD.DU shedding 2.1%, while Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU soared 14.4%, its biggest intraday gain since Feb. 2017.

Earlier in December, an Arabtec unit obtained a construction contract in Egypt worth 1.6 billion Egyptian Pounds ($99.63 million).

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 2.4% to 8,099 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slipped 0.1% to 5,043 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,694 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 10,377 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.9% to 13,494 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,549 points

OMAN

.MSI edged down 0.1% to 4,026 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.8% at 6,707 points

($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

