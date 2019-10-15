MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks slide on banks as most Gulf markets lower

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were lower on Tuesday with banking stocks weighing in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian index .TASI shed 0.5% in early trading, as Riyad Bank 1010.SE declined 2.1% and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, 1180.SE decreased 1.2%.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE slid 1.2%, having signed a cooperation agreement with Russia's PhosAgro to support food security.

The Qatar index .QSI edged up 0.1%, with lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA gaining 1.6%. Ooredoo Qatar ORDS.QA inched up 0.3% after subsidiary Indosat agreed to sell 3,100 towers to two buyers.

Dubai's index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, hit by real estate stocks. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.1%, while its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU was down 2.7%.

But Deyaar Development DEYR.DU rose 3%, extending gains. On Sunday the developer said its board will meet on Wednesday to approve third-quarter results.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was also down 0.4% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, slipped 0.7% while International Holding IHC.AD plunged 4.8%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

