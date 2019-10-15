MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks slide on banks as most Gulf markets lower

World Markets

Most Gulf stock markets were lower on Tuesday with banking stocks weighing in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian index .TASI shed 0.5% in early trading, as Riyad Bank 1010.SE declined 2.1% and National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest lender by assets, 1180.SE decreased 1.2%.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE slid 1.2%, having signed a cooperation agreement with Russia's PhosAgro to support food security.

The Qatar index .QSI edged up 0.1%, with lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA gaining 1.6%. Ooredoo Qatar ORDS.QA inched up 0.3% after subsidiary Indosat agreed to sell 3,100 towers to two buyers.

Dubai's index .DFMGI dropped 0.4%, hit by real estate stocks. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.1%, while its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU was down 2.7%.

But Deyaar Development DEYR.DU rose 3%, extending gains. On Sunday the developer said its board will meet on Wednesday to approve third-quarter results.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was also down 0.4% as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, slipped 0.7% while International Holding IHC.AD plunged 4.8%.

