MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise on oil supply pledge, interest rate cut

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market edged up in early trading on Thursday after Riyadh said oil production lost in weekend attacks on two Aramco plants would be restored by the end of September.

Saudi Arabia said it continues to supply oil to its customers from its stockpiles and the attacks would have no impact on government revenues.

The Saudi index .TASI was up 0.2%. National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and Saudi Telecom 7010.SE both rose 1%.

The central banks of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar, cut interest rates on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered U.S. rates, which Saudi officials said should help the country's banks by boost lending.

But the tensions in Middle East held back Saudi stocks and weighed on other regional markets after Saudi Arabia presented what it called "undeniable" evidence of Iranian links to the Aramco attacks.

In Abu Dhabi, stocks .ADI fell 0.9%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD dropped 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD 2.8%.

Banks also drove Dubai's index .DFMGI down 0.3%, its third day of losses. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 0.9% and the emirate's biggest bank, Emirates NBD, ENBD.DU lost 0.4%.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 0.1%, led by a 2.9% rise in Qatar Insurance QINS.QA. Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA rose 2%.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

