MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks lead gains; Egypt loses

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets eked out gains on Monday, riding on the positive sentiment around the progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts, with Saudi stocks breaking a losing streak of four sessions.

Despite oil prices falling on surging coronavirus cases globally and amid heightened tensions between the United States and China, markets in the Gulf managed to close in positive territory, with some erasing losses in the morning trade.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, with lenders Riyad Bank 1010.SE and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE adding 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed almost flat. Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was the top gainer, putting on nearly 2%, while property stock Emaar Properties EMAR.DU strengthened about 1%.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was the top loser on the benchmark, declining about a percent.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.2%, with financial stocks leading the gains.

Index heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Finance House FH.AD closed 1% and about 15% higher, respectively, to feature among the top gainers in the session.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets have gained in the two sessions after they reopened following a three-day holiday period last week.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, eased 0.2%, hurt by a 2.2% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and a 1.2% decline in Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

In the previous session, Qatari stocks had closed higher buoyed by hopes of a resolution to a dispute with some of the country's Arab neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

The Saudi foreign minister on Friday said that resolution with Qatar seemed "within reach".

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%, dragged mainly by a 6.7% fall in Juhanya Food Industries JUFO.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.6% to 8,633

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.2% to 5,042

DUBAI

.DFMGI put on 0.03% to 2,483

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.2% to 10,604

EGYPT

.EGX30 shed 0.3% to 10,995

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.1% to

OMAN

.MSI strengthened 0.1% to 3,654

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 6,139

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

