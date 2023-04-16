World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

April 16, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

By Ateeq Shariff

April 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock markets ended higher on Sunday after Friday's rise in oil prices, although the Qatari index extended losses for a second session.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were up on Friday in a fourth straight week of gains after the West's energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.6%, led by a 1.2% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, while oil giant Saudi Aramco 2223.SE added 0.8%.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman launched on Thursday four new Special Economic Zones in Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Thursday after the market had closed, citing a statement.

The kingdom will allow 100% foreign ownership of companies in the new economic zones.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.4%, extending losses for a second session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 1.5%.

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 11,033

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.4% to 10,055

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.2% to 1,885

OMAN

.MSX30 down 1.1% to 4,760

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 7,803

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

