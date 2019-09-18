MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain on oil supply restoration hopes

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Wednesday, on back of financial and petrochemical shares after the kingdom's energy minister said that full oil production would be restored by end of September.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday sought to reassure markets, saying the kingdom would restore its lost oil production by month-end, having returned supplies to the levels they were prior to the weekend attacks on Aramco's plants in Abqaiq and Khurais.

Aramco's chief executive said the state-owned oil giant was able to supply the local market and would compensate local refineries with additional feed in the next couple of days.

The Saudi Arabian index .TASI was 0.7% higher as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE added 1.8% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE advanced 2.6%.

Petrochemicals also rose after saying their feedstock supplies from Aramco significantly improved with a 2% increase in the shares of Saudi Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 2020.SE, which announced that its supply had returned to normal.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 0.7%, driven by a 5.6% jump in Mesaieed Petrochemicals MPHC.QA and a 6.2% surge in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA.

Kuwait's index .BKP decreased 2.2%, extending its losses for the sixth straight session, with 14 of the 19 stocks on the index declining.

Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW was down 4.4% and National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW lost 2.3%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 0.9%, pressured by financial and real estate stocks.

Dubai's largest lender, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, declined 1.1%, while developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU closed 1.3% lower.

Dubai house prices will decline sharply this year and next, according to property market experts in a Reuters poll conducted earlier in September.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI lost 0.3%, with the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, declining 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial bank ADCB.AD down 1.4%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged down 0.1%, with 23 of 30 stocks falling.

Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA plunged 5.7% and Credit Agricole Egypt CIEB.CA eased 2.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI rose 0.7% to 7,821 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI dropped 0.3% to 5,156 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI lost 0.9% to 2,824 points

QATAR

The index .QSI gained 0.7% to 10,540 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 down 0.1% to 14,745 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX was down 1.6% to 1,489 points

OMAN

The index .MSI added 0.4% to 4,016 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP declined 2.2% to 5,935 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.