MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain on banks, petrochemicals

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by banks and petrochemical firms and as more companies joined the FTSE Russell and the S&P Dow Jones emerging market indexes.

On Monday, Saudi stocks joined the FTSE Russell index in their fourth of eventual five tranches and the S&P Dow Jones index in the second and final phase.

Saudi stocks initially joined the two indexes as well as MSCI's emerging markets index earlier this year.

Saudi's index .TASI was up 0.5%, led by a 1% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 0.5% rise in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Petrochemical firms gained after feedstock supplies from oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE improved. Rabigh Refining And Petrochemical 2380.SE climbed 1% after it said crude oil supply was resorted to normal levels, while Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)2010.SE, the largest petrochemical maker in the Gulf, was up 0.4% after it said last week its feedstock supply improved significantly.

Reuters reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia had restored more than 75% of crude output lost after attacks on its facilities earlier this month and will return to full volumes by early next week.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI inched up 0.2% after four days of losses, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gaining 0.3%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISLAT.AD added 0.2%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 1.1% a day after it snapped four sessions of losses. Financials led the drag with market heavyweight Emirates NBD ENBD.DU losing 2.3%.

Union Properties UPRO.DU slumped 5.7% after the company said circulation in social media about its business and board was adversely affecting its trading on the stock market. It denied the circulation but did not say what it was about.

The company added Chairman Naser Butti Omair Bin Yousef Al Mheiri had resigned and the board would meet on Thursday to consider his resignation.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.1% as Commercial BankCOMB.QA declined 2% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, slipped 0.5%.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.