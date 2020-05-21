World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain in early trade, other Gulf markets mixed

Contributor
Maqsood Alam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Saudi Arabian shares gained in early trade, registering their fifth consecutive daily gain amid a recovery in oil prices, after the world's largest oil producer agreed with Kuwait to halt oil production at the Al-Khafji field to curb supply glut.

May 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares gained in early trade, registering their fifth consecutive daily gain amid a recovery in oil prices, after the world's largest oil producer agreed with Kuwait to halt oil production at the Al-Khafji field to curb supply glut.

Other major Gulf markets were mixed.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month, as of June 1, as part of OPEC+ meeting in April to cut oil production to rebalance global oil markets.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude .LCoc1 up 1.7% at 0550 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures .CLc1 gaining 1.8%.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 0.4%, led by the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which gained 0.5%.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE rose 0.5%, its seventh straight day of gains. The country's largest lender on Sunday reported a 2.1% rise in first quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi's index was down 0.5%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipped 0.9% and telecoms company Etisalat ETISSALAT.AD was down 0.4% -- it fell for the second day after saying its chief executive had resigned.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD was flat but rose as much as 2.3% in early trade despite reporting a 39% fall in first-quarter profit.

The developer said the coronavirus pandemic would impact its operating environment for this year but that it still had a robust balance sheet, with AED 6.8 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) of free cash and undrawn credit facilities.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was flat, with Emaar properties EMAR.DU down 0.8% and Aramex ARMX.DU gaining 2.2%.

Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU rose 2.1% after reporting a 23.5% increase in quarterly profit to 34.7 million dirhams.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 0.2% after three consecutive days of gains. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA lost 0.7%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA dropped 1.2%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7545 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB MARK

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular