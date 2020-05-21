MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain in early trade, other Gulf markets mixed

May 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares gained in early trade, registering their fifth consecutive daily gain amid a recovery in oil prices, after the world's largest oil producer agreed with Kuwait to halt oil production at the Al-Khafji field to curb supply glut.

Other major Gulf markets were mixed.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month, as of June 1, as part of OPEC+ meeting in April to cut oil production to rebalance global oil markets.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude .LCoc1 up 1.7% at 0550 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures .CLc1 gaining 1.8%.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 0.4%, led by the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which gained 0.5%.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE rose 0.5%, its seventh straight day of gains. The country's largest lender on Sunday reported a 2.1% rise in first quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi's index was down 0.5%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD slipped 0.9% and telecoms company Etisalat ETISSALAT.AD was down 0.4% -- it fell for the second day after saying its chief executive had resigned.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD was flat but rose as much as 2.3% in early trade despite reporting a 39% fall in first-quarter profit.

The developer said the coronavirus pandemic would impact its operating environment for this year but that it still had a robust balance sheet, with AED 6.8 billion dirhams ($1.85 billion) of free cash and undrawn credit facilities.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was flat, with Emaar properties EMAR.DU down 0.8% and Aramex ARMX.DU gaining 2.2%.

Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU rose 2.1% after reporting a 23.5% increase in quarterly profit to 34.7 million dirhams.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 0.2% after three consecutive days of gains. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA lost 0.7%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA dropped 1.2%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7545 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

