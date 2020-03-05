MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of OPEC meet, other major Gulf markets mixed

March 5 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market gained in early trade on Thursday as oil prices strengthened ahead of an OPEC meeting to discuss supply cuts, while other major Gulf markets were mixed.

Oil prices rose more than 1% ahead of the meeting in which Saudi Arabia is expected to push OPEC and its allies including Russia to agree to further output cuts to support the market.

Prices of brent crude have tumbled by a fifth this year in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has impacted global travel, production and supply chains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with heavyweights Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Telecom 7010.SE adding 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SEclimbed 3% to 33.15 riyals ($8.83).

Elsewhere, Company For Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE and Mediterranean And Gulf Cooperative Insurance And Reinsurance 8030.SE advanced 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively, after both the insurers reported a profit before zakat in 2019, compared with a loss last year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was down 0.3%, with the market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD shedding 0.8%, and Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD losing 9.9%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI edged up 0.2%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gained 0.9%, while Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU added 2%.

However, Dubai's largest bank, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, retreated 1.3% after it said it would cut transaction tariffs over the next three months to support businesses in the United Arab Emirates, which were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 0.5% as Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA declined 4.2%, while the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA shed 1.2%.

Telecom operator Ooreddo ORDS.QA, which announced the appointment of a new chairman, dropped 2.5% as it traded ex-dividend.

($1 = 3.7523 riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

