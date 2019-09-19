MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks gain ahead of joining FTSE Russel and S&P Dow Jones indexes

By Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose sharply on Thursday ahead of their inclusion in FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones emerging market indexes next week, which are expected to attract billions of dollars in passive funds.

Saudi stocks will see fourth tranche inclusion in FTSE Russell and the second and final tranche entry into S&P Dow Jones as an emerging market starting on September 23.

Saudi stocks initially joined the two indexes earlier this year.

The market was also supported by news that Saudi oil supply was uninterrupted despite weekend attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities and by a cut in Saudi interest rates.

Saudi Arabia said it continues to supply oil to its customers from its stockpiles and the attacks would have "zero impact" on government revenues.

The Saudi index .TASI ended 1.4% higher with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 2% and Bank Albilad 1140.SE surging 8%, its biggest intraday gain since August 2015.

The central banks of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which peg their currencies to the U.S. dollar, cut interest rates on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lowered U.S. rates, which Saudi officials said should help the country's banks by boost lending.

Petrochemical stocks also rose, extending their gains from Wednesday after saying their feedstock supplies from Aramco had significantly improved.

Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE climbed 2%, while Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE leapt 5.5%.

However, the tensions in Middle East weighed on other regional markets after Saudi Arabia presented what it called "undeniable" evidence of Iranian links to the Aramco attacks.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.6%, with the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 0.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial bank ADCB.AD shedding 2.5%.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.3%, led by a 6.5% plunge in Ooredoo ORDS.QA and a 2.2% drop in Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slipped 0.1%, extending losses for a third-day consecutively. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, lost 1.9% and Emirates NBD ENBDDU> ended 1.1% lower.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded flat as gains in the real estate sector were marred by financial shares.

Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA hiked 3.9%, while Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropped 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI rose 1.4% to 7,927 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.6% to 5,125 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI slipped 0.1% to 2,820 points

QATAR

The index .QSI slid 0.3% to 10,512 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 was flat at 14,742 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,490 points

OMAN

The index .MSI declined 0.6% to 3,992 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was up 1.3% at 6,010 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff and Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.