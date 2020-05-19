MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks extend gains as Gulf tracks global rally

May 19 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, taking their cue from gains at global equities on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and a rally in oil price continued its rally.

"Global sentiment is leading the rise in the local markets supported by recovering oil prices," said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities.

A gauge of global equity markets surged on Monday and Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday after data from Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Brent crude .LCOc1 climbing 0.7% by 0629 GMT, amid signs of output cuts and demand recovery as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI extended its gains for a straight third session, surging 1.3% and boosted mostly by rising banking shares.

Al Rajhi bank 1120.SE was up 1.4%, National Commercial Bank <1180.SE rose 2.2% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE, which reported positive first quarter earnings on Sunday, gained 2% .

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 1.6% to 32.85 riyals in its sixth consecutive day of gains.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was up 1.4 % with Emaar Properties EMAAR.DU and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 0.8%, led by a 1.1% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD.

FAB, The UAE's largest bank, stopped the potential acquisition of the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.4%. Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advanced 1.3%. Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA added 2.5%.

Qatar has extended a program that provides guarantees to local banks by the Qatar development bank, with interest-free loans for a full year instead of six months, its state news agency reported on Tuesday.[ nL8N2D06KJ]

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

