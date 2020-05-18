MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks extend gains, Aramco touches IPO price as oil prices jump

May 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares opened higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as a jump in oil prices and positive corporate earnings from the banking sector boosted the stocks.

Other major Gulf stock markets were little changed in early trade.

Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, supported by output cuts and signs of gradual demand recovery amid easing coronavirus curbs. Brent crude .LCOc1 was up 3.3% at $33.56 a barrel by 0452 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 1.2%, led by gains in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Aramco 2222.SE which advanced 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

The oil giant Aramco was trading at 32.3 riyals, above its initial public offering price of 32 riyals, a mark it last touched on April 12.

Samba Financial Group 1090.SE jumped 3.8% after it reported a 19.6% increase in first-quarter net profit to 1.27 billion riyals ($338.13 million), while the country's biggest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE climbed 1.4%, extending gains from the last session, following a 2.1% rise in quarterly profit.

Dubai's index .DFMGI was up 0.2% with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DUgaining 0.4%.

Union Properties UPRO.DU added 1.7% after saying it would seek approval from shareholders to utilise statutory reserve to reduce its accumulated losses, which stood at 2.14 billion dirhams, representing nearly 50% of the capital, at the end of 2019.

Dubai Financial Market DFM.DU fell 2.2% after saying it had no information to disclose with regard to a report about a potential merger of the financial markets in the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters on Friday reported, citing sources, that the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were discussing ways to prop up Dubai's economy by linking assets in the two emirates, including merger of the local stock markets. Dubai denied the report.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was flat, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.ADslipping 0.3% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.ADadding 0.7%.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD edged up 0.6% after it scheduled a meeting of its board on Wednesday to discuss first-quarter financial performance.

The Qatari index .QSI was also flat with Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA rising 0.9% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA shedding 1.8%.

($1 = 3.7560 riyals)

