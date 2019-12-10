MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks ends winning streak before Aramco's debut

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market fell on Tuesday, ending a three-day winning streak, as investors braced for Saudi Aramco's debut trade on Wednesday.

In Saudi, the benchmark index .TASI decreased 0.7% with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE shedding 2% and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE sliding 3.1%.

Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE plunged 6.1%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is listing its shares on Wednesday on the Saudi exchange after completing the largest initial public offering on record.

Aramco priced its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share last Thursday, raising $25.6 billion and beating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's BABA.N record $25 billion listing in 2014.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced a 1.02 trillion-riyal ($272.00 billion) budget for 2020 on Monday, a slight fall in spending that reversed three years of expenditure increases intended to spur growth.

The Qatari index .QSI rose 0.4%, driven by a 1.3% gain in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and a 0.7% increase in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA following its appointment of Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa as group chief executive.

Qatar is sending its prime minister to an annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a sign of a potential thaw in a two-and-a-half-year Gulf dispute.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.5%, ending four straight days of losses. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA was up 0.7%, while El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA advanced 2.7% after its unit signed a 638.4 million Egyptian-pound ($39.75 million) construction and engineering contract.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Tuesday.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.1% as Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 1.7% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 0.8%.

However, the gains were capped by losses in real estate stocks. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU shed 1.2% and 4.2%, respectively.

Te Abu Dhabi index .ADI slipped 0.1%, led by a 0.3% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.7% to 8,066 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was down 0.1% to 5,020 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.1% to 2,688 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.4% to 10,317 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 13,509 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX traded flat at 1,550 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,018 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was flat at 6,749 points

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

