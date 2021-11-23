MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks bounce back, major Gulf markets end mixed

By Maqsood Alam

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian shares closed higher on Tuesday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, while major Gulf stock markets ended the day mixed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TARSI closed about 0.8% higher after three days of declines triggered by regional tensions with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for drone attacks in several parts of the kingdom, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

Market-heavyweight Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE rose 2.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining 1211.SE jumped 4.5%, while the oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained nearly 0.8% as Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat)ETISALAT.AD increased 2.8% and International Holding Company IHC.AD rose 2%.

Etisalat rose for a third straight day, riding on last week's agreement to acquire Dubai-based grocery delivery platform elGrocer DMCC.

The Dubai index .DFMGI fell 0.9% in its third straight day of decline, as property and financial shares weighed the most.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which completed a merger with its shopping malls operator unit Emaar Malls, fell 2%, while lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU dropped 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.1% lower. Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA led losses, falling 1.5%, while Industries Qatar IQCD.QAadded 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.1%. Real estate investor TMG Holding TMGH.CA and investment bank EFG Hermes Holdings HRHO.CA climbed 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

However, the gains were capped by a 0.6% fall in the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.8% to 11,256 ABU DHABI .ADI added 0.8% to 8,407 DUBAI .DFMGI eased 0.9% to 3,144 QATAR .QSI was down 0.1% to 11,796 EGYPT .EGX30 gained 0.1% to 11,369 BAHRAIN .BAX inched down 0.1% to 1,786 OMAN .MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,051 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.3% to 7,7775 (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

