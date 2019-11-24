MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi snaps five days of gains with most Gulf markets subdued

By Shakeel Ahmad

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Saudi Arabian stock market snapped a five-day rising streak on Sunday with lenders taking a breather after riding high on a lending boom related to Saudi Aramco's public listing.

Other markets in the region were mostly lower as concerns surrounding global trade persisted.

To help local Saudis to buy Aramco shares, banks are marketing loans, with some offering four times the usual lending limit, two financial sources told Reuters earlier this month.

The jump in lending has prompted Saudi Arabia's central bank to monitor banking sector liquidity on a daily basis but there have not been any issues so far, the central bank governor said.

Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of the company, aiming to raise as much as $25.6 billion in proceeds. It has already attracted approximately 73 billion riyals ($19.5 billion) in institutional and retail orders so far according to Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group.

Saudi's index .TASI fell 0.8% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 1.1% and Bank Saudi Fransi 1050.SE dropping 1.5%.

Saudi Airlines Catering 6004.SE and Abdullah Al Othaim Markets 4001.SE closed down 2.9% and 3.2% respectively as the stocks traded ex-dividend.

The Qatar index .QSI was down 0.1%, led by a 2.2% drop in Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI traded flat as Aldar Properties ALDR.AD and Emirates Telecom ETISALAT.AD pushed the index sideways, with the former gaining 1.8% and the latter slipping 0.5%.

"(Local markets are) taking a cue from global markets that are worried around U.S.-China trade talks", said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital, adding that the Aramco IPO was receiving "a good response" from local investors.

Dubai's index .DFMGI edged up 0.1% supported by a 0.4% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell for a fifth straight session, losing 0.3%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA shedding 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI fell 0.8% to 8,000 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI was flat at 5,041 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI was up 0.1% to 2,687 points

QATAR

The index .QSI was down 0.1% to 10,254 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 fell 0.3% to 14,050 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX was flat at 1,506 points

OMAN

The index .MSI was flat at 4,081 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP rose 0.4% to 6,339 points

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

