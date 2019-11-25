MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on banks; most other Gulf markets rise

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks fell on Monday, dragged by banks, while other major Gulf markets rose mostly on the back of financials.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropping 1.3% and Alinma Bank 1150.SE shedding 0.6%.

Last week, the index rose for five sessions in a row, supported by banking stocks on a lending boom related to Saudi Aramco's public listing.

Saudi banks are marketing loans to help locals subscribe Saudi Arabian Oil Co's (Aramco) 2222.SE initial public offering (IPO), with some offering four times the usual lending limit, Reuters reported citing two financial sources.

The jump in lending has prompted Saudi Arabia's central bank to monitor banking sector liquidity on a daily basis assuring that there have not been any liquidity issues so far.

Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of the company, aiming to raise as much as $25.6 billion in proceeds. It has already attracted approximately 73 billion riyals ($19.47 billion) in institutional and retail orders so far, according to Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.5%, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD leaping 3.1% while First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD opened up 0.3%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI was up 0.5%, driven by a 0.7% rise in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 3.9% surge in unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1% as Commercial Bank COMB.QA gained 1.4% and Qatar Insurance QINS.QA added 1.3%.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

