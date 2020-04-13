MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips further as OPEC+ output deal stutters, others mixed

April 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks fell in early trade on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, as record output cuts by the kingdom and other oil-producing countries was dwarfed by April demand slump.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June - equal to nearly 10% of global supply - but the reduction still dwarfed by the near 30 million barrels per day drop in demand in April already anticipated by forecasters like Goldman Sachs.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs said oil prices would keep falling in the coming weeks, reasoning that a "historic yet insufficient" deal by big oil producers to cut output is unlikely to offset a coronavirus-led demand rout.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 0.7%, while Saudi Telecom 7010.SE was down 1.3%.

The latter extended its memorandum of understanding for 90 days with Vodafone VOD.L to acquire the group's shareholding in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA.

Elsewhere, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.2%. But, the stock rose ahead of the deal on the optimism and was priced in.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI gained 0.6%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 3.3% increase in Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU.

The United Arab Emirates central bank has urged commercial lenders to use the $70 billion-worth of capital and liquidity measures launched by the regulator to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI, however, retreated 0.7%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declined 3.5%.

The Qatari index .QSI traded flat with Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA advancing 3.9%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA lost 1.2%.

The lender on Sunday posted a first-quarter net profit of 3.57 billion riyals ($980.77 million), little changed from a year earlier.

($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

