MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares rise as oil supply disruption eases

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday as oil supply fears eased after Riyadh said oil production lost as a result of weekend attacks on two Aramco plants would be restored by the end of September.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said it had attacked the plants, at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Saturday, knocking out about 5% of global supply.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that average oil production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day and that the world's top oil exporter would ensure full oil supply commitments to its customers this month.

The Saudi stock index .TASI was up 0.5% on Wednesday, led by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and buoyed by gains in petrochemical makers after they announced improvements in supply from Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE.

Aramco's CEO said the state-owned oil giant was able to supply the local market and would compensate local refineries with additional feed in the next couple of days.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE and Advanced Petrochemical 2330.SE climbed 1% and 2.5% respectively.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.2% helped by gains in property stocks. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 0.6%, while DAMAC properties DAMAC.DU gained 0.8%.

Earlier this month, Dubai set up a real estate planning commission to regulate projects and avoid competition between semi-government and private firms, moving to address a downturn in the real estate sector, where prices have contracted by 25-35% since their mid-2014 peak.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was up 0.1% with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA increasing 1.4% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA advancing 2.8%

Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded 0.1% lower, with Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD shedding 0.4% and First Abu Dhabi Bank down 0.1%.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

