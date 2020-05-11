MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares retreat after govt triples VAT rate

By Ateeq Shariff

May 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Monday after the kingdom said it will triple value-added tax (VAT) and suspend a cost of living allowance for state workers as it seeks to shore up its finances.

The austerity measures are being introduced as the world's largest oil exporter suffers from slumping oil prices, while at the same time measures to fight the new coronavirus outbreak are likely to curb the pace and scale of economic reforms launched by Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the cost of living allowance would be suspended from June 1, and VAT would be increased to 15% from 5% from July 1.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 1.5% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, losing 2.4%.

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was also down 0.8% ahead of its first-quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI fell 1%, driven by losses in financial shares. Sharia compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU ended down 2.3%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU lost 0.9%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI closed flat. Aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD jumped 9.2%, whereas Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD declined 2%.

The lender reported an 84% fall in first-quarter net profit last week as it took $292 million in impairments on debt exposure to troubled hospital operator NMC Health and payments group Finablr FINF.L.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates was not currently planning to follow Saudi Arabia by raising its VAT rate from 5%, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Qatar's index .QSI fell 0.5%, hurt by a 7% slide in United Development UDCD.QA.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.4%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA climbing 6.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 1.2% to 6,604 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was flat at 4,121 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI declined 1% to 1,884 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.5% to 8,864 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.4% to 10,296 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 1.3% to 1,252 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,466 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 1% at 5,120 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

