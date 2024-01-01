News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares make positive start to 2024

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

January 01, 2024 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rose on Monday, starting 2024 on a positive note, on expectations of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, while the region's other major markets were closed.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, a shift from assumptions last month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed's decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Alinma Bank 1150.SE climbing 3.2% and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co 2160.SE surging 10%.

The construction materials maker Amiantit reported it settled 572.7 million riyals ($152.73 million) worth financial obligations with a local creditor bank.

In Oman, the stock index .MSX30 ended 1.5% higher as National Bank of Oman NBOB.OM and Sohar International Bank BKSB.OM gained 3.6% and 3.1% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.6% to 12,037

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 1.5% to 4,580

($1 = 3.7498 riyals)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Jason Neely)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

