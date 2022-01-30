MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares hover near multi-year highs; Qatar falls

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index hovering near a 15-year high amid rising oil prices as geopolitical turmoil exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply.

Brent LCOc1 futures rose 69 cents to settle at $90.03 a barrel, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014. O/R

Crude prices drew support from concerns over a possible military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt energy markets, especially natural gas supply to Europe.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.7%, with petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE rising 1.5% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closing 0.7% higher.

The kingdom's energy index .TENI was up 0.6%.

Separately, Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818.27 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its indicative price range.

The country's bourse operator Tadawul said in December it had 50 applications from companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA following a decline in its annual profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 lost 0.4%, extending losses for a fourth session, pressured by a 3.2% fall in Talaat Mostafa Holding TMGH.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.7% to 12,259 QATAR .QSI eased 0.1% to 12,495 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.4% to 11,457 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,807 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.5% to 4,152 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.1% to 8,001 ($1 = 3.7518 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

