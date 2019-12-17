World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares flat on banks, petrochemicals; other markets up

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Most major Gulf stock markets gained on Tuesday, but Saudi Arabia's traded flat with financials and petrochemicals moving sideways.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI was flat, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE shedding 3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.2%.

On Monday, Riyad Bank and National Commercial Bank (1180.SE decided to end preliminary merger talks, the two said in separate stock exchange filings. NCB was up 0.3%.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.3% in early trade after four straight days of gains. The state-owned company will join MSCI on Tuesday.

Aramco listed 1.5% of its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) on the kingdom's Tadawul exchange on Dec. 11 in the world's largest initial public offering (IPO).

Among other stocks, Saudi Bahri 4030.SE advanced 2.8% after it signed a contract with a saline water conversion company to supply desalinated water from floating stations.

Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE rose a further 1.1% a day after its board proposed a dividend of 1.5 riyals per share for the second half of 2019.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI added 0.7%, extending gains for a sixth straight session. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU rose1.2% and Dubai Islamic bank DISB.DU was up 0.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.6%, driven by a 1.3% gain in Qatar National Bank QNBA.QA and a 1.3% rise in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

On Monday, Qatar said it plans to spend 1.9% more in 2020 than this year, its biggest budget in five fiscal years. The 210.5 billion Qatari riyal ($57.83 billion) budget will go to complete infrastructure projects, including facilities for soccer's 2022 World Cup.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also inched up 0.1%. Etisalat ETISALAT.AD gained 0.4% and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD rose 4.9%.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

